MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Dolphins’ Week 6 matchup with the Denver Broncos has been rescheduled, with Miami now facing the New York Jets next Sunday.

The NFL made the move after the Patriots-Broncos game, which was already postponed from Sunday to Monday, was pushed back further due to positive COVID cases on New England’s roster.

Miami is now left hosting the Jets, a game originally scheduled for Week 10, on Oct. 18 with a 4:05 p.m. kickoff.

The Dolphins-Broncos game in turn has been moved to Week 11.

But the schedule fallout doesn’t end there.

The Fins’ Bye Week has been changed from Week 11 to Week 7 to accommodate the Dolphins-Broncos swap.

And as a result of the Week 7 swap, Miami will face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 instead of Week 7.