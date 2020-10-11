Comments
LAUDERDALE LAKES (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for the person who shot and killed former college football player Trabis Ward in Lauderdale Lakes early Saturday morning.
BSO responded to J & L Liquors on NW 19 Street at around 12:30 a.m.
Deputies found Ward unresponsive on the ground in the parking lot. Fire rescue took him to the hospital where he then died.
If you have any information call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
Ward played running back at Tennessee State University for two seasons in 2012.
