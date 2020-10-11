Jim DeFede focused on Amendment 4, one of the more controversial amendments on the ballot.

It requires all proposed amendments or revisions to the state constitution to be approved by the voters in two elections, instead of one.

This would make it incredibly difficult for ordinary citizens to make any future changes to the state’s constitution.

The amendment is being pushed by a secretive political action committee called Keep Our Constitution Clean.

The group has pumped at least $9 million and there are strong indications that this effort is being bankrolled by large and powerful business interests in the state that want to make it as hard as possible for the people’s voice to be heard.

DeFede interviewed State Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Democrat who represents Miami-Dade County in Tallahassee.

No one from Keep Our Constitution Clean would return DeFede’s calls to appear on the show.