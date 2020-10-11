Jim DeFede focused on Amendment 3, which is dubbed “All Voters Vote.”
Amendment 3 is one of the more controversial amendments on the ballot as it would open up the state’s primary system.
Right now, only registered Democrats can vote in Democratic primaries and only Republicans can vote in Republican primaries.
As a result, at least 3.5 million voters who have no party affiliation are left out of the process.
Amendment 3 would allow all registered voters to vote in primaries for state legislators, governor and cabinet. And the two highest vote getters – regardless of what party they may be in – would advance to the general election.
DeFede interviewed Steve Vancore, a political campaign consultant and one of the leaders behind the group All Voters Vote, and Sean Shaw, a former Democratic state representative who leads the group People Over Profits.
