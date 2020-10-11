FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – As Broward County schools continue to prepare for their staggered reopenings, Mayor Dale Holness said he’s confident the district is following safety protocols.

Amid the recent COVID cases reported in Miami-Dade County Schools, he said they have gone the extra mile.

“In fact, Broward County is putting some funds up for extra nursing staff throughout the schools. All this in efforts to protect the children,” said Holness.

Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the district has taken appropriate measures of contract tracing.

“I can assure you those cases were not contracted in our school buildings,” said Carvalho.

On Friday, a student tested positive for COVID. This student will not be able to return to school until the Florida Health Department has provided clearance.

The district has at least four other schools with cases confirmed by the Florida Health Department as well.

The Miami-Dade teachers union asking for your help.

“Kids are conglomerating. They don’t know that they should keep a distance from each other. They’re not wearing their mask properly. We need your help. We need you to help them understand why this is important,” said Karla Hernandez-Mats, president of United Teachers of Dade.