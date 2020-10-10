MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Max Schacter, the father of Alex Schacter, who was just 14 years old when he was killed during the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

in 2018, is angry that there is a plaque honoring the school board and not the victims of the shooting inside the newest school building.

“Clearly what’s missing is any mention of the 17 people who were murdered on that campus,” Tony Montalto said.

Montalto’s daughter, Gina, was tragically taken away that Valentine’s Day.

“My daughter gina was a bright bubbly young girl. She loved school. She loved the color guard,” said Montalto.

Help us #HONORMSD17 by emailing michelle.kefford@browardschools.com, supt_runcie@browardschools.com, schoolboard@browardschools.com There’s a plaque on campus remembering the 6 children killed in a 1992 car accident but nothing for the MSD17. pic.twitter.com/iwpGPL9zko — Max Schachter (@maxschachter) October 10, 2020

Montalto believes more should’ve been done to honor his daughter and others.

He also saw the plaque mentioning the school board and architect.

A plaque is common on school buildings, but parents say this one is different.

“The very existence of that building is not a new and an exemption of the campus, it’s just there to replace what was lost,” said Montalto.

On Saturday, Broward Schools superintendent Robert Runcie released the following statement about the controversial plaque:

“The 1500 Building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas was constructed to replace the 1200 Building, where 17 of our beloved Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) children and staff lost their lives. The purpose of the new building is to provide a state-of-the-art facility for our students and teachers to learn, teach and move forward. So we will always remember why construction of the building was necessary, the hallway of the front office is lined with 17 framed quotes, each dedicated to one victim with their name inscribed on the frame.”

“In every BCPS school building, a plaque is mounted that identifies the School Board of Broward County and the project architect. Placement of an additional commemorative plaque is a decision made by the school community, including the school’s teachers and staff. There are numerous remembrances on the MSD campus, and additional conversations will take place regarding future efforts. The parents of the victims are aware that our District has an obligation to listen to all voices in our community regarding MSD tragedy commemorations.”

“My daughter and the 16 other victims no longer have a voice. So, it falls to the parents and the spouses to be their voice,” said Montalto.

The state gave the school district $18 million for the new classroom building.

The superintendent says it’s up to the school to decide on an additional plaque.