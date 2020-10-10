Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 56-year-old Miami Lakes man was arrested for posting sexually graphic videos of a woman to porn sites without her consent.
Eduardo Alberto Montadas was charged with sexual cyber harassment.
The woman told police that sexually graphic videos that Montadas filmed of her while in the Florida Keys ended up online.
The videos were made with the understanding that they would not be posted to pornographic websites, the woman told authorities.
The victim told police that she had been receiving disturbing messages on social media from people she did not know.
An investigation by Sheriff’s Office detectives corroborated the victim’s complaint.
Montadas was booked into jail on Friday.
