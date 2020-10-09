MIAMI (CBSMiami/NSF) — Vice President Mike Pence will campaign Saturday in politically crucial Central Florida as the November 3rd presidential election nears.
Pence will host a “Latinos for Trump” event at 1 p.m. Saturday at Central Christian University in Orlando and then will appear at a 3:30 p.m. event in The Villages retirement community.
Pence’s visit comes after President Donald’s two sons campaigned in the state.
On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. campaigned in Panama City Beach and Tampa. Eric Trump held an event Friday in Jacksonville.
The president was scheduled to hold a rally last week in Sanford but canceled it after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Florida is widely viewed as a must-win state for Trump as he seeks re-election.
