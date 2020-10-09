MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Four days after Miami-Dade began to return students to the classroom for in-person instruction there have been at least four cases of coronavirus in schools.

Charles D. Wyche Jr. Elementary, William H Lehman Elementary, and Zora Neale Hurston Elementary have each had a student test positive.

“I’m hoping the school took precautions, so it doesn’t go beyond one child. But it’s expected. It’s a pandemic,” said Mayra Rosario, a student’s aunt.

An employee at Poinciana Park Elementary has also tested positive.

The United Teachers of Dade union said they believe that figure is higher than what the district says it is.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said with children returning to school this week, it was almost inevitable that there would be cases. He said the district and the schools are doing everything they can to keep students safe.

In the positive case at William Lehman Elementary, Carvalho said the child didn’t catch it at the school.

“I can confirm that this child did not contract the virus at school, that has been confirmed by the health department. Nonetheless, this child did have direct contact with some of his colleagues,” he said Thursday.

Carvalho added they were investigating three other possible cases.

The UTD told CBS4 they have identified six schools with COVID positive cases with a possibility of two other schools as well.

“Unless we all work as a community to mitigate this virus, we will have no choice but to close our doors once again. Governor DeSantis and the Miami-Dade County Public School Board should not have put the community at risk over a threat of defunding our schools. Who threatens to take away safety from children during a public health crisis. Those who put politics over people,” UTD President Karla Hernandez-Matz said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, she urged parents to take part in ensuring the safety of their children.

“This is something that’s very serious. We don’t want you to send your kids if they’re sick to school. We believe that there will probably be more cases in other schools. And so safety is going to be extremely important,” she said.

Carvalho said schools are following protocols.

“We have asked all the individuals that had direct contact with this child to self-quarantine and be tested and remain home until they are cleared to return to school. But I’m appealing to our workforce and to our parents to be vigilant and if children are sick, if they have symptoms, please do not send them to schools,” he said.

Carvalho reminds parents to check their children every morning for symptoms and reminds employees to fill out their self-assessment health tests every single day.

The district also has a dashboard where students and parents can track COVID cases at schools.