MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rain bands from Hurricane Delta are spreading across southwestern Louisiana and southeastern Texas.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, Delta’s center was about 160 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana.

Delta, a Category 3 hurricane, was moving toward the north near 12 mph. This motion is expected to continue Friday followed by a north-northeastward motion by Friday night.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 120 mph with higher gusts.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles.

Slow weakening is expected to begin as Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast Friday afternoon, rapid weakening expected after the center moves inland.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

High Island, Texas to Mouth of the Pearl River Louisiana including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

High Island, Texas to Morgan City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

West of High Island to San Luis Pass, Texas

East of Morgan City, Louisiana to the mouth of the Pearl River, including New Orleans

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move inland within the hurricane warning area this evening.

Friday through Saturday, Delta is expected to produce 5 to 10 inches of rain, with isolated totals of up to 15 inches, for southwest into south-central Louisiana. These rainfall amounts will lead to significant flash, urban, small stream flooding, along with minor to isolated moderate river flooding.

For extreme east Texas into northern Louisiana, southern Arkansas and western Mississippi, Delta is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches. These rainfall amounts will lead to flash, urban, small stream and isolated minor river flooding.

RELATED: HURRICANE 2020: PREPARING IN A PANDEMIC