FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A home in Fort Lauderdale is severely damaged after a crane toppled over on top it.
It happened in the 1900 block of NE 57th Street on Friday around noon.
Video from Chopper 4 shows the crane collapsed onto the roof and the cab turned over on its side.
There are reports of at least one minor injury but it’s not know whether the person is the crane operator or someone in the house.
This is a developing story and will be updated as much information is made available.
