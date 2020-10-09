FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward public school students in Pre-K, kindergarten, first, and second grades returned to their classrooms on Friday.

Superintendent Robert Runcie dropped by a bus depot as they began to roll out and spoke about what is being done to help keep the students safe.

“The buses make sure they have a (hand sanitizer) dispenser on each bus. Students are required to wear masks at all times on the bus. It’s one student per seat. They start by loading students into the back of the bus all the way up to the front,” he said.

Among the safety measures in place at the schools are socially distanced seating in classrooms and cafeterias, staggered times to change classes, new signs and decals, and plenty of cleaning supplies.

On Tuesday, October 13th, third through sixth as well as ninth grade will return.

On October 15th, students in the rest of the grades will return, if that’s what they chose.

The district also has a dashboard where students and parents can track COVID cases at schools.