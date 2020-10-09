Comments (6)
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a shark attack off Miami Beach.
According to Miami Beach PD, the man was bitten by a blacktip shark near 10 Street, resulting in an 8-inch laceration below the knee.
As a precaution, Miami Beach Fire Rescue took the victim to Ryder Trauma Center, where he’s in stable condition.
Double red flags are being flown at the lifeguard towers between 5 Street and 15 Street, warning beachgoers not to enter the water.
Miami Beach police said there appeared to be a number of bait fish schools in the area.
