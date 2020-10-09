Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A powerful traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian is being featured at the Coral Springs Museum of Art.
100 Faces of War presents the stories of those who served the U.S. in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
Through this exhibition, visitors will come to know the veterans’ courage, fears, warmth, and humanity. More than 2 million Americans have served in the theaters of war in Iraq and Afghanistan from 2001 through 2014.
The exhibit will be on display to the public Saturday, October 9th. It can be viewed by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In the above video, CBS4 photojournalist Muhammad Hassan shows us some of what 100 Faces of War reveals about these veterans.
