MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A student at William H. Lehman Elementary in Kendall has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ COVID-19 dashboard.
That student will remain at home until he can return to class, according to the Miami-Dade school district.
Officials said those who came in contact with the student have been notified and will also remain home until they can return to class.
The school is located in the 10900 block of SW 113th Street.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
