MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane conditions and life threatening storm surge from Delta will begin along portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Delta’s center was about 424 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana.

Delta was moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph.

A generally northwestward motion with a reduction in forward speed is expected on Thursday.

A turn to the north is forecast to occur by late Thursday night followed by a north-northeastward motion by Friday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the central Gulf of Mexico on Thursday and move inland within the hurricane warning area Friday afternoon or

Friday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph with higher gusts.

Strengthening is forecast, and Delta is expected to become a major hurricane again by Thursday night. Some weakening is forecast when Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Sabine Pass to Ocean Springs, Mississippi including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

High Island, TX to Sabine Pass

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

East of Sabine Pass to Morgan City, Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

San Luis Pass, Texas to Sabine Pass

East of Morgan City, Louisiana to the mouth of the Pearl River, including New Orleans

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

East of the mouth of the Pearl River to Bay St. Louis Mississippi

Friday through Saturday, Delta is expected to produce 5 to 10 inches of rain, with isolated totals of up to 15 inches, for southwest into south central Louisiana. These rainfall amounts will lead to significant flash, urban, small stream flooding, along with minor to isolated moderate river flooding.

For extreme east Texas into northern Louisiana, southern Arkansas and western Mississippi, Delta is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches. These rainfall amounts will lead to flash, urban, small stream and isolated minor river flooding.

