Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An iconic Miami Beach landmark will receive a much-needed restoration.
A fundraiser has begun to restore the Coral Rock House in North Beach.
The historic building is also home to the Miami Beach Hispanic Community Center.
The Martin family of Miami Beach donated $50,000 to launch a fundraising campaign for the house.
“As a first-generation Hispanic-American I believe in giving back to a community that has given so much to our family. As Miami Beach residents, we are proud to make this lead donation,” said David Martin, who gave the first donation.
The mayor of Miami Beach Dan Gelber was also at the event today.
He said the building provides important services to vulnerable members of the community.
You must log in to post a comment.