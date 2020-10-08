  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several businesses on the Hollywood Broadwalk were damaged in an early morning fire.

The businesses are in the 900 block of N Broadwalk, just south of the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort.

Among the four businesses damaged are the Little Venice pizza restaurant and the Hollywood Grill.

Hollywood Fire Rescue said they received a call shortly before 5 a.m. that businesses were on fire on the Broadwalk. They said crews were able to put out the flames in about 15 minutes.

There were no injuries and what sparked it is under investigation.

