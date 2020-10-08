MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Lottery’s flagship Draw game, FLORIDA LOTTO has a new look, bigger prizes, better odds, and a new price.

Some of the new features players will see included a prize multiplier included on every ticket that automatically increases non-jackpot cash prizes by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X, and a free ticket prize for matching 2 of 6 numbers.

There’s also a new add-on feature called Double Play that gives players a chance to win up to $250,000 in an additional drawing held immediately after the FLORIDA LOTTO drawing using the same numbers and multiplier from a player’s FLORIDA LOTTO ticket.

The overall odds for the new base game are better due to the additional prize level and the prize multiplier included on every ticket guarantees bigger prizes at the non-jackpot cash prize levels.

The price of a FLORIDA LOTTO ticket has also increased from $1 to $2 per play; players have the option to add Double Play for $1 more per play and/or EZmatch for the chance to win up to $500 instantly for $1 more per play.

The next Florida Lotto drawing is Saturday, October 10 and 11:15 p.m., with a $7 million jackpot.

That drawing and other Florida Lottery drawings air during the CBS4 News at 11 because CBS4 is your official Lottery station.