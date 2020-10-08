(CBS Local)- Week 5 of the NFL season kicks off tonight and as always, fantasy football owners have some decisions to make in their lineups based on the week’s matchups. So, back once again are our friends from Fantasy Football Today over at CBSSports.com to break down which guys you need to have in the line up. And, which ones should be riding the virtual pine pony this week.

Jamey Eisenberg’s start of the week is Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Texans fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien this week, but that doesn’t have Eisenberg concerned considering the matchup that the Texans get this week in

“I love the setup for Deshaun Watson this week, he’s due for a monster game. He was good last week, 24 fantasy points but this week he goes off against the Jaguars,” said Eisenberg. “He is the start of the week. I expect a dominant, dominant week against a Jaguars defense that has given up either multiple touchdowns or 300 yards passing in every game this season. Their secondary is banged up and I think Watson along with Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees are all going to be good quarterbacks in Week 5.”

On the flip side, Heath Cummings is urging fantasy owners to stay away from Brees along with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

As for wide receivers, Cummings suggests “basically anyone playing the Atlanta Falcons,” which, fair. The Falcons defense has been prone to giving up a lot of points and yards this season as Cummings eloquently says.

“Let’s say Robby Anderson. This Atlanta Falcons defense has allowed multiple wide receivers to score double digit fantasy points three out of four weeks this season,” said Cummings. “Anderson has performed like the No. 1 in Carolina. Great chemistry with Teddy Bridgewater who I also love this week. Start your Panthers.”

While the Panthers may be a good play in the passing game, Eisenberg advises you lower expectations for Cleveland’s Odell Beckham Jr. in his matchup with Indianapolis noting the Colts defense is much better than the Cowboys one OBJ faced last week.

For the rest of the position group start and sits for the week, check out the video and tune in to the Fantasy Football Today podcast.

Start

QB:

Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Projected Points: 28.0

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Projected Points: 23.4



Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 22.0

RB:

Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers vs. Miami Dolphins, Projected Points: 16.4



Damien Harris, New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 9.4



Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team vs. Los Angeles Rams, Projected Points: 10.9

WR:

Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons, Projected Points: 17.2

D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons, Projected Points: 15.8

Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Projected Points: 13.6

TE:

Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys, Projected Points: 10.2



Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants, Projected Points: 11.4

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams @ Washington Football Team, Projected Points: 10.8



Sit

QB:

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 22.0

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Projected Points: 16.6

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Chicago Bears, Projected Points: 18.6

RB:

Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Projected Points: 10.1

Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams @ Washington Football Team, Projected Points: 10.3

Joshua Kelley, Los Angeles Chargers @ New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 7.4

WR:

Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts, Projected Points: 15.0



Julian Edelman, New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 13.0

A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens, Projected Points: 8.9



TE:

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers, Projected Points: 8.3



Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Projected Points: 8.1

Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts, Projected Points: 6.8

