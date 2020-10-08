  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 12 p.m. on October 8, 2020.

FLORIDA: 726,013 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 3,306
  • Total Florida Deaths: 15,254
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 172   *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 45,483
  • Total Tests: 5,496,985
  • Negative Test Results: 4,763,745
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.37%

MIAMI-DADE: 173,721 confirmed cases 

  • One-Day Increase: 441
  • Total Resident Deaths: 3,387
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 19  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 7,942
  • Total Tests: 947,908
  • Negative: 772,190
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.72%

BROWARD: 78,614 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 240
  • Total Resident Deaths: 1,443
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 3  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 6,024
  • Total Tests: 588,010
  • Negative: 508,518
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 2.96%

MONROE: 1,914 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 19
  • Total Resident Deaths: 23
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 0  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 131
  • Total Tests: 18,561
  • Negative: 16,635
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.32%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 7,555,437 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 211,917  (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 36,238,849 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 1,057,102

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

