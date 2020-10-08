Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 12 p.m. on October 8, 2020.
FLORIDA: 726,013 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 3,306
- Total Florida Deaths: 15,254
- Newly Reported Deaths: 172 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 45,483
- Total Tests: 5,496,985
- Negative Test Results: 4,763,745
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.37%
MIAMI-DADE: 173,721 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 441
- Total Resident Deaths: 3,387
- Newly Reported Deaths: 19 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 7,942
- Total Tests: 947,908
- Negative: 772,190
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.72%
BROWARD: 78,614 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 240
- Total Resident Deaths: 1,443
- Newly Reported Deaths: 3 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 6,024
- Total Tests: 588,010
- Negative: 508,518
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 2.96%
MONROE: 1,914 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 19
- Total Resident Deaths: 23
- Newly Reported Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 131
- Total Tests: 18,561
- Negative: 16,635
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.32%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 7,555,437 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 211,917 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 36,238,849 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 1,057,102
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
