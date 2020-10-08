The Center for Regenerative Medicine in Miami, Florida, helps patients get back to a functional level of life and activities using Regenerative medicine and autologous therapy. Since 2000, the Center has developed non-surgical and rehabilitation techniques to treat and manage various diseases related to Neurology, Ophthalmology, and Orthopedics.

The Center for Regenerative Medicine includes a team of dedicated professionals working with cutting edge medical technology. The Center has patients from around the world including celebrities, sports legends, professional athletes, amateur athletes, dancers, and more.

The Center for Regenerative Medicine’s core values are as follows:

Service with pride

Teamwork

Attitude for excellence

Respect for the individual

State of the art technology

The Founder/Director of the Center for Regenerative Medicine is Alimorad Farshchian, MD. He is a medical doctor, medical author, and humanitarian. In 2005, Dr. Farshchian was the first doctor in the U.S.A. to perform an autologous biologics transplantation into an arthritic knee. Dr. Farshchian served as the TEAM USA Track & Field Orthopedic Regenerative Medicine consulting physician, for the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Founded in 2000 by Dr. A.J. Farshchian, medical director of the center in order to pursue pioneering regimens in the treatment of arthritis and neurodegenerative diseases. The Center for Regenerative Medicine has over 20 years’ experience in Neurological diseases and more than 50,000 cases treated.

