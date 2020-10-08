NEW YORK – Oct. 8, 2020 – CBS has unveiled a new brand identity that evolves, simplifies and elevates the look and feel of all its divisions across platforms while creatively featuring iconic elements of the brand’s rich history, it was announced today by President and Chief Marketing Officer Mike Benson.

The updated brand identity for entertainment programming debuted on the network this week in advance of the upcoming fall season. Viewers can expect to see it rolled out across CBS News leading up to the 2020 election and for CBS Sports by the Network’s broadcast of Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7th, 2021. Similar iterations are being developed for CBS Television Stations and CBS Television Distribution.

The strategy and execution, developed by Benson and his team with agency Gretel, unifies the CBS brand while differentiating it in an increasingly crowded media landscape. It is designed to create stronger continuity and clarity from the core brand to the subsidiary brands while driving attribution for CBS’ content, whether on the brand’s platforms or others – live, on demand or streaming.

“CBS has long been one of the most unifying brands in media, bringing people together from all walks of life. Vibrant, trusted, inviting, inclusive – a connector with heart. We needed to make that clearer and more consistent at every consumer touchpoint,” said Benson. “We are defining every aspect of the CBS brand to make it more meaningful for existing and new consumers, regardless of where they encounter the brand.”

The brand identity draws upon CBS’ 91-year history, with key visual and audio elements from the past integrated into the new aesthetic. The ubiquitous CBS Eye logo remains central to the new identity in a unique animated way. The voiceover “This is CBS,” which was used for decades in the Company’s radio and television broadcasts beginning nearly a century ago, is another example of memorable legacy elements playing a strong role moving forward.

In addition, to reflect its role as a prominent content creator for all platforms more accurately, CBS Television Studios, one of the industry’s leading suppliers of programming with more than 70 series currently in production across broadcast and cable networks, streaming services and other emerging platforms, has been renamed CBS Studios.

Look out for the new look, feel and sound of CBS across all of it’s properties.