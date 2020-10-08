MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County students, from Pre-K through 2nd-grade, can return to school on Friday. It will mark the first day when the ‘staggered’ return begins throughout the county.

Before they even get to their classroom, they will see constant reminders of how to stay healthy and safe.

“I think they are excited, but I think they are in for a little surprise they remember the old way and that’s going to be a little different,” said Nicole Ferraro.

She is a second-grade teacher at Harbordale Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale. With the small campus, they have had to work very hard to make sure students will stay safe.

“I am in the process of working on a new morning ritual normally a hug is now a wave from a distance,” she said when asked what she would have to do differently.

It’s not just her morning ritual that will change no more water fountains and shared books are off-limits. Students will have their own supplies which only they can use.

To help parents and students know what to expect the school produced a short video which they emailed to all the parents. From drop-off to pick up and everything in between, parents and students know what to expect and what to do.

Theresa Bucolo is the principal at Harbordale, she hopes the message along with the work her staff is done will make the transition back easier for students and parents. “We are going to do our very best to make sure everybody feels good when they get back and it will get better.” Said Bucolo. “Once you walk in the classroom and feel that energy, when you get in it, will be exciting.” She added.