BROWARD (CBSMiami) – An inflatable breast at the Broward Medical Center is giving people an important lesson about breast cancer.

CBS4 photojournalist Rafael Murciano got a walk-thru of the unique exhibit.

“These displays are very important to bring about education so that people can know exactly what their breast tissue on the inside looks like. And when we’re doing screening mammograms, exactly what we are seeing and seeing what normal tissue is versus abnormal tissue,” said Pia Delvaille with Broward Health. “We have some non-cancerous lumps in here. We have the lymph node.”

Pia Delvaille and another Broward Health worker sharing details about the inflatable breast. (CBS4)

Cancer survivor Alma Taylor believes “everybody should come through here.” She also thanked the medical center for helping her beat cancer.

“Thank God to Broward General – their doctors, their nurses. Everyone has been incredible,” she said.  “And I think that’s how I beat this, because everyone been behind me.”

The inflatable breast exhibit. (CBS4)

Delvaille said monthly self-exams are a must for early detection, which is why it’s so critical folks visit the exhibit to education themselves.

“The importance here is to bring up awareness and the importance of knowing what inside your breast looks like,” she said. “To teach them what screenings they need to go through and how to take care of themselves.”

Pia Delvaille explain different areas within the inflatable breast. (CBS4)

