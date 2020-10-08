BROWARD (CBSMiami) – An inflatable breast at the Broward Medical Center is giving people an important lesson about breast cancer.

CBS4 photojournalist Rafael Murciano got a walk-thru of the unique exhibit.

“These displays are very important to bring about education so that people can know exactly what their breast tissue on the inside looks like. And when we’re doing screening mammograms, exactly what we are seeing and seeing what normal tissue is versus abnormal tissue,” said Pia Delvaille with Broward Health. “We have some non-cancerous lumps in here. We have the lymph node.”

Cancer survivor Alma Taylor believes “everybody should come through here.” She also thanked the medical center for helping her beat cancer.

“Thank God to Broward General – their doctors, their nurses. Everyone has been incredible,” she said. “And I think that’s how I beat this, because everyone been behind me.”

Delvaille said monthly self-exams are a must for early detection, which is why it’s so critical folks visit the exhibit to education themselves.

“The importance here is to bring up awareness and the importance of knowing what inside your breast looks like,” she said. “To teach them what screenings they need to go through and how to take care of themselves.”