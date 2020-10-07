MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Boo! It’s that time of year again when Halloween ghosts and goblins start popping up all over town but this year, the events that are taking place will require social distancing and masks, and we’re not talking about Halloween masks.

The coronavirus pandemic is changing how we do a lot of things, including celebrating holidays but this year, there is still some Halloween fun to be had for young and old alike.

New this year are South Florida’s first Halloween drive-thru attractions so you can get your spook on in the comfort and safety of your own vehicle.

While many events have been canceled due to the pandemic, there are some still taking place but with plenty of enhanced safety protocols for your protection.

So here’s a list of some of the haunted Halloween events happening around town.

KIDS AND FAMILIES:

Pumpkin Patch at Pinto’s Farm– Pedal boats, tractor rides, race karts, pony rides, playground, bounce house, scarecrow forest, and hay maze. All visits are conducted with a guided tour by appointment only.

WHERE: Pinto’s Farm at Redland Citrus Orchards: 14890 SW 216 Street, Miami, FL 33170

WHEN: Weekends in October.

TICKETS: $27.99 all ages, under 2 FREE, includes unlimited rides and activities.

You must call to reserve your tour. (305) 878-4662

Pumpkin Patch at Little Farm Miami Dade– Pumpkins, pony rides, petting farm, scarecrow kits and harvest décor. Plus, great photo ops among the Fall decorations.

WHERE: The Little Farm at 13401 S.W. 224 Street, Goulds, Florida 33170.

WHEN: October 12 – October 27, Saturdays and Sundays

TIME: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

TICKETS: $10 per person.

All visits are by appointment only

The number of people on the premises will be limited to 150, first come first serve basis.

Not So Spooky Drive-Thru Adventure & Pumpkin Patch – Miami’s first drive-thru Pumpkin Patch including a Trick-or-Treat Alley, lots of goodie bags and photo opportunities. It’s radio-guided not-so spooky adventure that takes everyone in the vehicle on an interactive Halloween journey.

WHERE: Tamiami Park at 11201 SW 24th St. Miami; enter on Coral Way and 114 th .

. WHEN: October 3 – October 31, Saturdays and Sundays

TIME: Noon – 7:00 pm

TICKETS: $45 per CAR, pre-sale early bird discounts are $29. All tickets available online.

Other annual Halloween events for the kids are still to be determined including Zoo Miami’s Zoo Boo, Monster Splash at the Miami Seaquarium, Spooky Science Monster Mash at Frost Museum, Pinecrest Garden’s Howl-O-Ween, Halloween on Lincoln Road, and City of South Miami Safe Streets Halloween Trick or Treating.

SCARIER HALLOWEEN HAUNTS

For the older crowd or simply brave at heart, there is also South Florida’s first drive-thru haunted attraction.

Horrorland: The Drive-Thru Haunted Attraction is described as a fully immersive attraction where you become the protagonist of an unraveling horror movie happening around you in real time. Monsters, ghosts, zombies and creatures of the night will try to scare you while you sit in your car and drive through 7 different themed haunted houses. The time of the attraction is about 35 minutes. There is no physical contact. This event is not recommended for young children. If you want to roll down your windows, you must wear a mask.

WHERE: Miramar Regional Park at 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027

WHEN: October 1 – October 31, Thursdays through Sundays

TIME: 7:00pm – 11:00pm

TICKETS: $38.99 – $68.99 per CAR and group rates are avilable. Tickets must be purchased in advance and online.

There seven different themed haunted houses are: Alice in Horrorland, Christmas Nightmare, Creepy Carnival, Zombie Apocalypse, Farm of Horrors, Asylum of Darkness, and Scream’s Cemetery.

A Nightmare At The Curtiss Mansion is dubbed the most spine-chilling and terrifying haunt in Miami. Get ready for a night you’re going to wish you could forget as you experience Sleep Paralysis in a night of Nightmares. From real-life horror stories to the supernatural, there is something that will scare anyone brave enough to visit. There are demons, cannibals, clowns and witches and that is only the beginning. Enhanced safety protocols require masks be worn at all times, temperature will be taken at the entrance, social distancing is a must, no physical contact with staff and no purses or backpacks allowed.

WHERE: Curtiss Mansion 500 Deer Run Miami Springs, FL 33166

WHEN: October 3 – October 31, mostly weekends

TIME: 7:00pm – 11:00pm

TICKETS: $15 – $25. Must be purchased in advance and online. Limited tickets per time slot to avoid large crowds and ensure social distancing.

Titanic Masquerade Costume Party is a 3-hour cruise on the 4-story, $40 million dollar mega yacht the SeaFair featuring 2 levels of music, 4 hour premium open bar and spacious SKY Deck to give you amazing views of Miami. Upgrades available. This party is for the over 21 crowd and you must wear a mask in strict accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.