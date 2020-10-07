MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman was injured by shattering glass during a shooting Wednesday morning on Miami Beach near the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

“It was just before 8:30 in the morning when we were seeing multiple calls indicating a shooting near 44th Street and Collins Avenue. The information we received indicated the shooting was amongst two vehicles, a white Mercedes as well as an SUV BMW that was white in color,” said police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez.

As police raced to the scene, they found the Mercedes about 30 blocks away near 74th Street.

“We discovered a vehicle, the Mercedes, that the vehicle itself was shot multiple times. The female inside sustained injuries from what appears to be shattered glass. She was treated on the scene by Miami Beach Fire Rescue and released. She was then taken to police headquarters for questioning,” said Rodriguez.

Schools in the area of the shooting were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

“With all the youngsters going back to school we placed a number of schools on lockdown because safety is our number one priority. This could have had a much different ending,” said Rodriguez.

The lockdowns have since been lifted.

The woman’s boyfriend rushed to the scene after hearing her car had been shot at.

“I don’t know what happened to her but I do know that someone tried to rob her, She called my phone screaming. Me and my brother on three-way looked for her the whole time. They shot the window, I heard shots on the phone, she was screaming and panicking, ” he said.

CBS4 found a yacht at 44th Street and Collins Avenue with a least one bullet hole in it. Police on the scene said it may have come from the shooting.

Rodriguez said police are trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

“We know there was some sort of disturbance between the occupants of both vehicles. We don’t know if that began out of the vehicle, at a different location, there’s a lot of detective work that still needs to be pieced together,” said.

They will be checking cameras on Collins Avenue, and in the area, and encourage anyone with cell phone video who can help to come forward.