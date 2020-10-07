MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When Redland Middle School students return after months of being at home, they’ll discover the school has a new media center with roaming desks, a brand new Promethean board, a robotics section and more than a dozen computers.

“It allows students to transition into their world, we are now transitioning into the 21st century,” said Principal Gregory A. Beckford. ‘We’re given the opportunity to utilize, we have the drones, we can bring students into their world. This is their technology, this is their leaning” said Gregory A. Beckford Principal.

Beckford proudly gave CBS4 a virtual tour of their new enhanced space, made possible thanks to the generosity of the College Football Playoff Foundation, the 2021 Miami Host Committee, and the Orange Bowl.

“One of the most significant ways you can give back to the community is by giving back to the children. The children are in the schools, the schools have these needs,” said Judge Michael Chavies, Chair of the 2021 Miami Host Committee.

Redland Middle is just one of 17 Miami-Dade county public schools lucky enough to be a part of this $2 million project. Each school’s media center has been transformed with the latest technology to meet their unique, emotional, and academic needs.

“It’s particularly significant during these times, we’ve all learned how to connect with one another remotely because of the pandemic we’re in the midst of,“ said Beckford.

The College Football Playoff Foundation is going the “extra yard for teachers” and giving students the tools to explore, be creative, grow and become inspired.

“It gives our students who struggle socially, economically an opportunity to have an even level playing field,” said Beckford.

The CFP National Championship is scheduled to be played in Miami in January 2021.