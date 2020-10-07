MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has widened his lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Florida in the first Quinnipiac Poll taken since last week’s presidential debate and the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

The poll was conducted between October 1st and 5th in Florida as well as Pennsylvania and Iowa.

In Florida, likely voters support Biden over Trump 51 to 40 percent. That compares to a September 3rd Florida poll which showed Biden with 48 percent support and Trump with 45 percent support.

In Pennsylvania, Biden topped Trump 54 – 41 percent. In a September 3rd poll, Biden received 52 percent support to Trump’s 44 percent.

In Iowa, likely voters support Biden over Trump 50 – 45 percent.

“In varying degrees, three critical states in three very different parts of the country come to the same ominous conclusion. The president’s hopes for re-election are growing dimmer by the day,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

In each of the states, more than forty percent (44 percent in Florida) said the debate made them think less favorably than Trump. However, a similar number in Florida, 43 percent, said the debate made no impact and only nine percent in the state said it made them think more favorably of him.

When it came to Biden, a plurality of voters in all three states (48 percent in Florida) said the debate had no impact on them. In Florida, 29 percent said the debate made them think more favorably of him while 19 percent said it made them think less favorably.

When it comes to President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus response, the Florida poll shows likely voters disapprove of it 56 – 40 percent and 52 – 42 percent disapprove of the way he’s handling his job as president.