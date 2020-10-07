MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police have released a sketch of a man they say tried to kidnap a woman in Northwest Miami.
Police said the attempted kidnapping took place at around 3:30 a.m., on August 13, in the 6200 block of NW Miami Court.
Detectives say the victim was “walking back from a nearby gas station when she was confronted by an unknown man who grabbed, dragged, and began to choke her.”
They say the victim fought to get away and because of a loud scream, a nearby homeowner turned on his porch light that scared the suspect away.
Police describe the suspect as being heavyset, 25 to 35 years old, approximately 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, clean-shaven, last seen wearing white t-shirt, and black shorts with white stripes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (305) 603-6370.
