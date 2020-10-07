MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A viewing for City of Miami police officer Aubrey Johnson Jr., who unexpectedly passed away last week, will take place on Wednesday, October 7th.

Officer Johnson’s viewing will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mitchell Funeral Home Chapel, located at 8080 NW 22nd Avenue in Miami.

On Thursday, October 8th, an invitation-only Celebration of Life will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Miami Gardens, located at 21311 NW 34th Avenue in Miami Gardens. This will be followed by his burial at the Caballero Rivero Dade North, located at 1301 Opa-Locka Blvd. in Opa-Locka.

Masks are mandatory for both events.

Law enforcement personnel wishing to pay their respects may do so by viewing the live streaming at Hard Rock Stadium via the church’s YouTube channel: Zion Media Stream.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner found Officer Johnson died as a result of pulmonary thromboembolism, due to deep vein thrombosis, due to decreased mobility, due to right leg injury.

A pulmonary embolism is when a blood clot gets wedged in the lungs and these blood clots most commonly come from the deep veins of your legs.

According to the Miami Police Department, Officer Johnson tore his right Achilles’ tendon on Sept. 17, while chasing a narcotics suspect. He was treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital, prescribed pain medication and discharged.

The 28-year-old officer was placed on temporary disability leave so that he could recover at home prior to being able to return to light duty and, eventually, full duty.

On October 1, Johnson called a family member and when they arrived, he was unconscious, according to Tommy Reyes, President of the Fraternal Order of Police for the department.

He was rushed to Jackson North Medical Center where efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

The City of Miami Police Department says because found Officer Johnson’s on-duty injury led to his death, it will be considered a death in the line of duty and he will be given full police honors at his funeral and burial.

Officer Johnson is the 40th Miami Police Officer to die in the line of duty.

Officer Johnson was a second-generation Miami Police Officer. His father Aubrey, Sr., is a retired Senior Executive Assistant to the Chief of Police, and his mother, Delores, is a retired Emergency Dispatcher. Officer Johnson followed in his parents’ footsteps by becoming a Miami Police Athletic League (PAL) youth counselor and football coach and a Public Service Aide.

In 2016, Officer Johnson became a sworn Miami Police Officer. After becoming a police officer, he continued to volunteer his time with PAL as a youth football coach.