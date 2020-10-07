Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Sschools

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – All Miami-Dade elementary school students, and those in grades six, nine, and ten, returned to the classroom on Wednesday.

This comes after about 22-thousand Pre-K, kindergarten, first-graders, and students with disabilities returned for in-person learning on Monday.

Superintendent Alberto Carvahlo said the first day was a success but the teacher’s union said it got some complaints about social distancing issues at some schools.

All other students will return on October 9th.

The district has set up a dashboard so parents can what’s being done to make their children’s school safe. The dashboard will also track any reported cases of coronavirus in employees or students.

