MIAMI (CBSMiami) – All Miami-Dade elementary school students, and those in grades six, nine, and ten, returned to the classroom on Wednesday.
This comes after about 22-thousand Pre-K, kindergarten, first-graders, and students with disabilities returned for in-person learning on Monday.
Superintendent Alberto Carvahlo said the first day was a success but the teacher’s union said it got some complaints about social distancing issues at some schools.
All other students will return on October 9th.
The district has set up a dashboard so parents can what’s being done to make their children’s school safe. The dashboard will also track any reported cases of coronavirus in employees or students.
