MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales is resigning after more than seven years on the job.

In a statement a short time ago, Morales called it the “hardest job I ever had and the best one.”

He added he’s stepping down because “now comes a point in my life, a season, where I want to explore the next chapter, the next adventure, of my life.”

Morales was born and raised in Miami Beach.

His last day with the city will be February first of next year.

