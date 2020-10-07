MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Storm surge and hurricane warnings have been issued for a portion of the northern Gulf Coast as Hurricane Delta continues west-northwest.

As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, Delta’s center was about 525 miles south-southeast of Cameron, Louisiana.

Delta is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph.

A generally northwestward motion with a reduction in forward speed is expected through early Thursday.

A north-northwestward motion is expected by late Thursday, and a faster northward to north-northeastward motion is forecast on Friday and Friday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the southern and central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday, and approach the northern Gulf coast within the hurricane warning area on Friday. Delta is forecast to move inland within the hurricane warning area by late Friday or Friday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph with higher gusts.

Strengthening is forecast while the hurricane moves over the southern and central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday, and Delta is expected to become a major hurricane again.

Some weakening is forecast as Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

Sabine Pass to Ocean Springs, Mississippi including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

High Island, TX to Sabine Pass

East of Ocean Springs, Mississippi to the Mississippi/Alabama border

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

East of Sabine Pass to Morgan City, Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

San Luis Pass, Texas to Sabine Pass

East of Morgan City, Louisiana to the mouth of the Pearl River, including New Orleans

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

East of the mouth of the Pearl River to Bay St. Louis Mississippi

Through early Thursday, Delta is expected to produce 4 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches, across portions of the northern Yucatan Peninsula. This rainfall may result in areas of significant flash flooding.

Friday through Saturday, Delta is expected to produce 4 to 8 inches of rain, with isolated maximum totals of 12 inches across portions of the central Gulf Coast north into portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley. These rainfall amounts will lead to flash, urban, and small stream flooding, along with minor river flooding. Heavy rainfall will eventually spread into the Tennessee Valley, and interior southeastern United States this weekend into early next week.

RELATED: HURRICANE 2020: PREPARING IN A PANDEMIC