Top Donut Shops In South FloridaDo you love donuts? Who doesn't? Then why not check out our top spots for donuts in South Florida

5 Delightful Doggies To Adopt Now In MiamiInterested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some lovable pups up for adoption? There are dozens of endearing dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami.

Industry Spotlight: Transportation Companies Hiring Big In MiamiMiami's transportation industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 166 new jobs over the past week and 634 in the last month, ranking fourth among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Apartments For Rent In Miami: What Will $1,400 Get You?Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami? We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Cheapest Apartments For Rent In Downtown, MiamiAccording to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Downtown are hovering around $1,895, compared to a $1,850 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

The 4 Best Fast Food Spots In MiamiCraving fast food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fast-food spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.