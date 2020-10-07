MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A final farewell for Don Ryce, the father of Jimmy Ryce whose abduction and death gripped the nation 25 years ago, was held in Kendall on Wednesday afternoon.

Family and friends gathered for his funeral and burial.

The 76-year-old died of natural causes last week at his home in Vero Beach.

Law enforcement officers with their bloodhounds were at the service.

Ryce and the foundation created by him and his wife in Jimmy’s honor has provided bloodhounds for police agencies for locating missing children.

Something which was not available when Jimmy Ryce was abducted and murdered.

Don will be buried next to Jimmy and his wife Claudine.