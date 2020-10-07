MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A couple from Florida died in a plane crash near Telluride, Colorado on Monday just four days after their wedding.

The San Miguel Sheriff’s office says Costas John Sivyllis, 30, and Lindsey Vogelaar, 33, were killed when their Beechcraft Bonanza went down just 15 minutes after takeoff.

“They had eloped to Telluride for a small wedding and adventure-filled honeymoon that they were documenting online for friends and families to follow,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The newlyweds, both from Port Orange, Port Orange, were killed when their plane went down in Ingram Basin, east of Telluride in the San Juan Mountains.

They were the only two on the aircraft.

Both worked in the airline industry. Sivyllis was a United pilot and flight instructor.

The NTSB is handling the investigation.