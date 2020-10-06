Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has found 21-year-old Mery Noel.
Noel, who has Down syndrome, went missing at around 8 p.m. Monday from an apartment in the 220 block of E Dixie Ct.
She was last seen near Broward Blvd. and NW 9 Ave. in the city of Fort Lauderdale.
Just before midnight, police posted on Twitter that she had been located and was in good condition.
#FLPD 11:50 PM #UPDATE: Mery has been located and is in good condition! Thank you for sharing.
— Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) October 6, 2020
Police said it was imperative that she was found because Noel suffers from stage 5 pancreatic disease and requires daily dialysis and medications.
You must log in to post a comment.