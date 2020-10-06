  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has found 21-year-old Mery Noel.

Noel, who has Down syndrome, went missing at around 8 p.m. Monday from an apartment in the 220 block of E Dixie Ct.

She was last seen near Broward Blvd. and NW 9 Ave. in the city of Fort Lauderdale.

Just before midnight, police posted on Twitter that she had been located and was in good condition.

Police said it was imperative that she was found because Noel suffers from stage 5 pancreatic disease and requires daily dialysis and medications.

