MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A viewing for City of Miami police officer Aubrey Johnson Jr., who unexpectedly passed away on October 1, will take place on Wednesday with his funeral and burial to follow on Thursday. Miami police released details of his viewing as well as his cause of death, which was pulmonary thromboembolism due to deep vein thrombosis. A pulmonary embolism is when a blood clot gets wedged in the lungs and these blood clots most commonly come from the deep veins of your legs.

According to the Miami Police Department, Officer Johnson tore his right Achilles’ tendon on Sept. 17, while chasing a narcotics suspect. He was treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital, prescribed pain medication and discharged.

The 28-year-old officer was placed on temporary disability leave so that he could recover at home prior to being able to return to light duty and, eventually, full duty.

On October 1, Johnson called a family member and when they arrived, he was unconscious, according to Tommy Reyes, President of the Fraternal Order of Police for the department.

He was rushed to Jackson North Medical Center where efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner found Officer Johnson died as a result of pulmonary thromboembolism, due to deep vein thrombosis, due to decreased mobility, due to right leg injury.

The City of Miami Police Department says because found Officer Johnson’s on-duty injury led to his death, it will be considered a death in the line of duty and he will be given full police honors at his funeral and burial.

Officer Johnson is the 40th Miami Police Officer to die in the line of duty.

Officer Johnson was a second-generation Miami Police Officer. His father Aubrey, Sr., is a retired Senior Executive Assistant to the Chief of Police, and his mother, Delores, is a retired Emergency Dispatcher. Officer Johnson followed in his parents’ footsteps by becoming a Miami Police Athletic League (PAL) youth counselor and football coach and a Public Service Aide.

In 2016, Officer Johnson became a sworn Miami Police Officer. After becoming a police officer, he continued to volunteer his time with PAL as a youth football coach.

Officer Johnson’s viewing will take place on Wednesday, October 7 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Mitchell Funeral Home Chapel, located at 8080 NW 22nd Avenue in Miami.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Thursday, October 8 at 11:00 a.m. at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Miami Gardens, located at 21311 NW 34th Avenue in Miami Gardens followed by his burial at the Caballero Rivero Dade North, located at 1301 Opa-Locka Blvd in Opa-Locka.

*Masks are mandatory