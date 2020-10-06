MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Monday, the last day to register to vote in the November General Election, the state’s voter registration website crashed hours before the deadline.

Florida Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz have called on Governor Ron DeSantis to extend the deadline.

“The utter incompetence of Gov. Ron DeSantis in allowing the state’s voter registration website to crash on the very last day to register for the upcoming November election is, sadly, completely believable. His administrative buffoonery in operating the state’s unemployment system telegraphed today’s executive ineptitude,” said Wasserman Schultz in a statement. “However, this particular blunder intimates a continuing pattern of voter suppression that the governor has become notorious for. The governor must immediately extend the registration deadline to make up for all the voters he’s disenfranchised.”

Fried posted on Twitter that the website crash was unacceptable.

Not planning for a voter registration surge is voter suppression. Not ensuring everyone who wants to register can do so is voter suppression. Not extending the deadline is voter suppression.@GovRonDeSantis & @FLSecofState, you must extend the deadline.https://t.co/AjJul6VZhV — Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) October 6, 2020

“We are fighting for a voter registration extension for those who want to register to vote, but don’t wait until the last minute. The fight for America is on the ballot. Please make sure you have a voting plan. If you mail in your ballot, do it early and track it online. If you plan to vote in-person, remember, the best way to protect yourself is to follow my Be Smart Florida initiative — keep social distance, wash your hands, and wear a mask when you vote,” said Fried in a statement.

Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee tweeted out just before 6 p.m. the site experienced “delays” for around 15 minutes due to high user volume but it was “online and working.”

Several people tweeted the site had been down since early afternoon and the problem lasted into the evening.

The crash left many people unable to register.

The site was back up and running again, about half-an-hour before midnight, but then crashed again.