MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Delta rapidly strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane overnight.
At 8 a.m. Tuesday, Delta was about 185 miles south-southwest of Grand Cayman.
Delta was moving to the west-northwest near 15 mph with sustained winds of 100 mph.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.
On the forecast track, the center of Delta is expected to pass southwest of the Cayman Islands Tuesday morning, and move over the northeastern portion of the Yucatan peninsula early Wednesday. Delta is forecast to move over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon, and be over the southern or central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday.
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:
- Tulum to Dzilam, Mexico
- Cozumel
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- Cayman Islands including Little Cayman and Cayman Brac
- Cuba province of Pinar del Rio
- Isle of Youth
- Punta Herrero to Tulum
- Dzilam to Progresso
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:
- Cuba province of La Habana
Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Delta is expected to be a major hurricane over the Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday and over the Gulf of Mexico through Thursday.
