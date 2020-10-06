MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Jimmy Butler played 45 minutes on Sunday night and had the ball in his hands on basically every possession of Game 3.

Butler was key in Miami’s victory, as the team got within 2-1 of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Game 4 is Tuesday night at 9 p.m. and the Heat may stick with what works.

Butler finished with 40 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists on Sunday night.

Miami did it without starters Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic still unable to play because of injury.

It is not clear if Adebayo or Dragic will be returning for Game 4.

It was the third 40-point triple-double in finals history.

On Sunday night, Miami’s starters outscored the Lakers’ starting five 89-51, and the Heat held the Lakers to a 14-for-42 night from 3-point land.

