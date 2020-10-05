MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Delta is strengthening over the northwest Caribbean Sea while Tropical Storm Gamma is drifting in the western Gulf of Mexico.

At 11 a.m., Delta was about 135 miles south of Negril, Jamaica with sustained winds of 45 mph.

Delta is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday in the central Gulf of Mexico and a Category 2 late week before it makes landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast.

Residents living along the coast of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle will need to monitor this closely.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Cuba province Pinar del Rio

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio and Artemisa

Isle of Youth

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cayman Islands including Little Cayman and Cayman Brac

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Cuba province of La Habana

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gamma is drifting north of the Yucatan Peninsula in the Gulf of Mexico and will move slowly towards the west-southwest.

On the forecast track, the center of Gamma should move inland over the northwest coast of the Yucatan Peninsula on Tuesday night and remain inland through Thursday.

It will weaken to a depression as it moves south and then loops back north late week.

At 11 a.m., the center of the system was 145 miles north-northwest of Cozumel, Mexico.

It was moving west-southwest at 2 mph with sustained winds of 45 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

North and west of Cancun to Dzilam, Mexico

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

West of Dzilam to Campeche, Mexico

Gamma is forecast to weaken to a depression as it moves south and then loop back north late week.

