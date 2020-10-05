MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s his smile that most people remember about Jamar Mousa-Khell. His mom tells CBS4 her 31-year-old son was a dad and planning to get married when his life was snuffed out by a bullet to the head.

“I wake up each morning hurt. I wake up each morning angry, knowing that I lost him and my grandson is going to grow up without him,” said Lori McKinney.

It happened the night of June 2nd on Fort Lauderdale Beach, a block off of A-1-A, near Las Olas Boulevard, on Almond Avenue.

There were a series of events, beginning with this encounter in a parking lot. Police are looking for a man with long dreads.

Surveillance video shows that man and Jamar having a conversation.

“I do not know what it’s about at this point. It seems to me like the first suspect and our victim had been involved in a verbal argument nearby the suspect’s car, and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him one time in the leg,” said Sgt. Steve Novak with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Sgt. Novak, who is working the case, explains that moments after Jamar was shot in the leg, he called 911. While he was on the call, he was shot again, by a different person in the same parking lot, just 3 minutes later. This time, it was fatal.

Gerald Goucher is charged with second-degree murder, he’s the one accused of firing that final, lethal shot.

“He just took advantage of the situation. He saw the guy helpless on the ground and whatever their animosity to each other was he took advantage of,” said Novak.

At this point, police are trying to figure out how the two shootings, the two suspects, and the victim are connected.

“I do not know for sure if the first shooting and the second shooting were directly related but I do believe that the first shooter and the second shooter definitely know each other,” said Novak.

Jamar leaves behind a grieving family. His mom is pleading for someone to come forward.

“I promised my son, I said I’m going to make sure that your son is taken care of and anyone who’s responsible for this is going to be held accountable,” said Lori.

Investigators need your help in trying to identify that first shooter.

If you have any information that can help, give Broward Crime Stoppers a call at 954-493-TIPS or call Sgt. Novak at 954-828-5556.