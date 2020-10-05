MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade residents having problems paying their rent due to the pandemic can now apply for help from the county.

Last week, the county’s commission approved another round of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). The $17 million program will provide rental assistance for up to 3 months but not more than $5,000 for total rent.

“This is a vital program that will help families throughout our County get through the unprecedented hardships resulting from the current health crisis,” said Mayor Carlos Gimenez in a statement.

Applications will be available from Monday, October 5th, to Friday, October 16th.

The amount of rental assistance will depend on rent paid, the rent owed, and current household income, which must be no more than 120 percent of the annual Area Median Income (AMI) as determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). For a single person, 120 percent of AMI is $76,800.

Click Here to apply for rental assistance.

If you cannot apply online, paper applications are available.

If you need a paper application, they are available at these four locations:

Northern Miami-Dade County

Victory Homes

520 NW 75th Street

Central Miami-Dade County

Donn Gardens

1861 NW 28th Street

Southern Miami-Dade County

Homestead Gardens

1542 SW 4th Street

West Miami-Dade County

Lakeside Towers

7555 SW 152nd Avenue

Residents are strongly encouraged to apply online because it is the safer and fastest way to do it.