MIAMI (CBSMiami) – About 22-thousand Miami-Dade public school students are returning to their classrooms on Monday, October 5th.

“There is nothing like the reopening of schools to bring normalcy and stability to communities and we are doing this in a reasonable, protective, and cautious way under the guidance of medical authorities,” said Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho on Sunday.

Students will see security checkpoints, socially distanced desks, and even an isolation room for health reasons if needed.

It will be the first physical day for prekindergarten, kindergarten, first-graders, and students with disabilities.

On Wednesday, October 7th all other elementary school students plus those in grades 6, 9, and 10 will return.

All other students will return on October 9th.

The district was set to re-open their schools at a later date, but the decision to reopen sooner came last week after the state’s education commissioner ordered schools to reopen on October 5th.

In the meeting last week, many teachers and parents expressed their concerns with classrooms not being ready to open.

Myra Mora is one who remains concerned. She said she has health conditions.

“The preoccupation that I and many teachers have is just safety,” said Mora.

Carvalho assured teachers that the district has heard their worries.

“The well-being of our employees is one of our top priorities. We have close to 700 individuals, teachers who have applied for special accommodations under ADA. These are individuals that have underlying health conditions. We have placed each one of these individuals as teachers who teach online so they are safe,” said Carvalho.

Carvalho mentioned classrooms are ready to open.

He mentioned they have replaced over 43-thousand air filters and all buses have hand sanitizer inside.

“There is appropriate social distancing of at least 3 feet in every single classroom, social distancing in cafeterias of no less than 6 feet. Packaged food will be delivered to the classrooms, in some schools they will go to the cafeteria by class and get their grab and go meals,” said Carvalho.