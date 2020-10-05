Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 21-year-old Mery Noel, who has Down syndrome.
Noel went missing at around 8 p.m. Monday from an apartment in the 220 block of E Dixie Ct.
She was last seen near Broward Blvd. and NW 9 Ave. in the city of Fort Lauderdale.
Noel was wearing a blue tie-dye shirt, orange shorts and gray shoes.
She stands 4’11” and weighs about165 pounds. She wears her black hair in a ponytail and has brown eyes.
She also suffers from stage 5 pancreatic disease, requiring daily dialysis and medications.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Fort Lauderdale PD at (954) 828-5570.
