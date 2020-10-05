MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a busy day for former Vice President Joe Biden, as he worked to make the most of his Miami visit Monday.

His first stop was in Little Haiti.

At the Little Haiti cultural complex, Biden was greeted with traditional dancers and welcomed by Haitian-American voters and local leaders.

He talked about immigration, saying temporary protected status is guaranteed with him. He encouraged people to vote, saying they have the power to change the course of the election.

“The Haitian community itself could determine the outcome of this election,” he said. “Look at the numbers. It’s real. Not only do you have an opportunity, but you have an obligation.”

Back in 2016, President Trump had visited Little Haiti while on the campaign trail.

The next stop Biden made Monday was in Little Havana.

There, he talked about raising minimum wage to $15, expanding the Affordable Care Act and strengthening Social Security.

“We are going to protect Social Security,” he said. “Increase the benefits for millions of seniors. We are going to do that all in partnership with the Hispanic community. By the way, the president’s proposal to eliminate the tax you pay when you get your paycheck for Social Security, without any means by which to replace it, the actuary at Social Security said Social Security would be bankrupt by 2023.”

A poll by FIU shows a majority of Cuban-Americans support President Trump. Biden told voters change is needed.

“We need a new Cuba policy. The administration’s approach is not working. Cuba is no closer to democracy than it was 4 years ago,” he said.

Meanwhile, up in Boca Raton, his wife Jill Biden spoke at a “Women for Biden” event.

“Joe has spent his entire life listening and bringing people together,” she said. “He will be a president for all Americans.”

At the NBC News Town Hall at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Biden began by commenting on the president’s health and his example.

“I would hope that the president, having gone through what he went through – and he seems to be coming along pretty well – would communicate the right lesson to the American people. These masks matter,” Biden said.

He and President Trump are scheduled to face off in the second presidential debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami on October 15.