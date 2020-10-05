MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill made campaign stops in Miami on Monday.

The first stop in town was the Little Haiti Cultural Center.

“Folks millions of lives and livelihoods are on the line. This is the last day you can register to vote in Florida. It matters because folks the Haitian community itself could determine the outcome of this election. No, I mean it. Look at the numbers. It’s real, so not only do you have an opportunity, you have an obligation to see to it that you take care of the ones you care so much about,” Biden told the gathering.

South Florida has the largest population of Haitian-Americans in the country, with close to 130,000 people of Haitian ancestry in Miami-Dade County.

Biden also delivered remarks in Little Havana later in the afternoon. Biden spoke about “building back the economy better for the Hispanic community and working families.”

He started by wishing President Donald Trump a “swift and successful” recovery from COVID.

“My prayers continue with the president and first lady for their health and safety,” said Biden, who added “I would ask him to do this. Listen to the scientists…. require masks in every federal building and facility and in interstate travel. Urge every governor to do the same. We know it saves lives.”

The former vice president then touched on taxes.

Biden said he won’t raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year.

“You won’t pay a penny more, I guarantee you,” he said.

He said the focus is on corporations and super wealthy.

“It’s not punishment. It’s just about time you start paying your fair share,” he said.

The conversation then shifted to raising the minimum wage, which he said, “$15 should be a minimum wage in the United States of America, period.”

Next on the agenda, Biden will participate in a town hall while his wife, Jill, heads to a Women for Biden event in Boca Raton.

Biden was also tested for COVID-19 on Sunday and his test results came back negative.

The last time the Democratic candidate visited Florida was in September for a campaign stop in Tampa.