MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will make campaign stops in Miami on Monday.

The former vice president and his wife Jill Biden will visit the Little Haiti Cultural Center before delivering remarks in Little Havana. Biden is expected to speak about “building back the economy better for the Hispanic community and working families,” according to a statement from the campaign.

Then Joe Biden will participate in a town hall while Jill Biden heads to a Women for Biden event in Boca Raton.

Biden was also tested for COVID-19 on Sunday and his test results came back negative.

The last time the Democratic candidate visited Florida was in September for a campaign stop in Tampa.

